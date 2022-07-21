Alcohol believed to be factor in Brighton crash between police cruiser, pickup truck

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A 68-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after reportedly striking a Michigan State Police cruiser in Brighton.

Related: Overturned semi closes US-23 ramp to I-96

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Brighton Post were driving southbound on Old 23 with emergency equipment activated when they were struck by a northbound pickup truck that was turning left.

The crash happened at about 6 p.m. between Grand River Avenue and Spencer Road.

Police said crews evaluated and medically cleared the troopers and the driver. No injuries were reported.

The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and lodged at the Livingston County Jail.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.