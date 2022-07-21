Advertisement

Alcohol believed to be factor in Brighton crash between police cruiser, pickup truck

Police believe alcohol was a factor in a July 19, 2022 collision in Brighton.
Police believe alcohol was a factor in a July 19, 2022 collision in Brighton.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A 68-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after reportedly striking a Michigan State Police cruiser in Brighton.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Brighton Post were driving southbound on Old 23 with emergency equipment activated when they were struck by a northbound pickup truck that was turning left.

The crash happened at about 6 p.m. between Grand River Avenue and Spencer Road.

Police said crews evaluated and medically cleared the troopers and the driver. No injuries were reported.

The driver was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and lodged at the Livingston County Jail.

