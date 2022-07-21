7 officers cleared in Jackson County police shooting
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Prosecutor has cleared seven law enforcement officers involved in a March 5 shooting in Liberty Township.
Police said a suspect in a domestic-assault pointed a gun at them and three sheriff’s deputies, two Michigan State Police troopers and two Blackman-Leoni Public Safety officers opened fire, striking the suspect seven times.
The suspect recovered from their injuries and the gun turned out to be fake.
The prosecutor said the seven involved were justified in discharging their weapons after he had personally reviewed incident reports from the departments, body camera footage, medical records and evidence collected at the scene.
