WATCH: Jackpot grows to $660M and celebrating hot dogs

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk with a few things to watch out for Wednesday, including a possible thunderstorm.

Maureen Halliday is back! She and Seth Wells will take a look at some of the top stories of the day, including a report comparing drug overdose deaths to the pandemic, an explosion at a popular tourist attraction, no winner in Mega Millions drawing, and celebrating an American favorite. Plus we’ll take a look ahead at what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.

Wind gusts near 35mph and possibly a thunderstorm

Miles Bridges charged with domestic violence, child abuse

As Michigan gas prices fall AAA says future unclear

3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 20th, 2022

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 99° 1930
  • Lansing Record Low: 39° 1965
  • Jackson Record High: 100º 1930
  • Jackson Record Low: 42º 1929

