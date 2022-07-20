Advertisement

Tigers Off to Oakland

Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers(MLB/MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers resume their regular season with a doubleheader Thursday in Oakland against the A’s, two of the weaker teams in the major league standings. The Tigers have a 37-55 record and have lost eight of their last nine games heading to the all star break. First baseman Spencer Torkelson has been sent to the Toledo Mud Hens with a .197 batting average in 82 games for the Tigers. Detroit returns home over the week end to face the Minnesota Twins.

