Stenson Loses Ryder Cup Assignment

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Henrik Stenson has been fired as captain of the European Ryder Cup team. He is joining the LIV tour and is due to play in the third event of the season next week in New Jersey. A replacement has not been named. The 2023 Ryder Cup will be played in Rome, Italy.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.