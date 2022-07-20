Advertisement

Stenson Loses Ryder Cup Assignment

Henrik Stenson of Sweden kisses the trophy after winning the British Open Golf Championship at...
Henrik Stenson of Sweden kisses the trophy after winning the British Open Golf Championship at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland, Sunday, July 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)(WIBW)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Henrik Stenson has been fired as captain of the European Ryder Cup team. He is joining the LIV tour and is due to play in the third event of the season next week in New Jersey. A replacement has not been named. The 2023 Ryder Cup will be played in Rome, Italy.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Neighbors sick of speeders cutting through Lansing neighborhood
Traffic chaos: Lansing homeowners livid with detoured drivers
Potter Park Zoo welcomes at-risk newborn bintlets
Court ruling: Michigan minimum wage to increase, paid leave restored
Reps Levin and Tlaib arrested in Supreme Court protest. Photo courtesy of Center for Popular...
‘We won’t go back!’ -- Michigan Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Andy Levin arrested in protest outside US Supreme Court
Lansing Police identify suspect in Lansing Catholic vandalism

Latest News

The team posted an official statement on Twitter banning MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred from its...
Manfred Defends Treatment of Minor Leaguers
Lansing Lugnuts' opening day has been postponed to April 9, 2022 due to weather.
Lugnuts Resume Their Season
Detroit Tigers
Tigers Off to Oakland
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
Bridges Being Arraigned in Los Angeles