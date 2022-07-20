Advertisement

Overturned semi closes US-23 ramp to I-96

Michigan State Police Troopers with the Brighton post are at the scene of an overturned gravel...
Michigan State Police Troopers with the Brighton post are at the scene of an overturned gravel hauler at the US-23 and I-96 interchange.(Michigan State Police)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are responding to a gravel hauler that overturned early Wednesday morning at US-23 and I-96.

Troopers with the Brighton post say northbound US-23 to westbound I-96 is open but the ramp is closed.

According to MSP, the driver sustained minor injuries but no other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

