Overturned semi closes US-23 ramp to I-96

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are responding to a gravel hauler that overturned early Wednesday morning at US-23 and I-96.

Troopers with the Brighton post say northbound US-23 to westbound I-96 is open but the ramp is closed.

According to MSP, the driver sustained minor injuries but no other vehicles were involved.

