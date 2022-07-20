In My View: Big Ten football Media Days looking different from past years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten football media days next week will be different, in my view, from years past.

Used to be the coaches just talked about their teams and players. Next week, the state of the conference, television rights, expansion, name image and likeness, transfer portal, those issues and more will be examined.

Coaches won’t talk nearly as much about their players because they’ll be asked about the issues in the changing world of college athletics as we know them today.

