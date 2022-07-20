Advertisement

In My View: Big Ten football Media Days looking different from past years

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Big Ten football media days next week will be different, in my view, from years past.

Used to be the coaches just talked about their teams and players. Next week, the state of the conference, television rights, expansion, name image and likeness, transfer portal, those issues and more will be examined.

Coaches won’t talk nearly as much about their players because they’ll be asked about the issues in the changing world of college athletics as we know them today.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Neighbors sick of speeders cutting through Lansing neighborhood
Traffic chaos: Lansing homeowners livid with detoured drivers
Potter Park Zoo welcomes at-risk newborn bintlets
Lansing Police identify suspect in Lansing Catholic vandalism
Reps Levin and Tlaib arrested in Supreme Court protest. Photo courtesy of Center for Popular...
‘We won’t go back!’ -- Michigan Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Andy Levin arrested in protest outside US Supreme Court
Michigan’s Monarch Butterfly population is dangerously low -- Here’s how you can help

Latest News

In My View: Yzerman refused to stand pat
In My View: Maybe Hinch isn’t a great fit for the Tigers
In My View: Gary Moeller’s unique career
In My View: Be wary of college football recruiting rankings