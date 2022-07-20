Miles Bridges charged with domestic violence, child abuse

LOS ANGELES (WILX) - Former Michigan State Basketball player Miles Bridges has been charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney, George Gascón, on charges related to a domestic incident in late June.

According to the release, Bridges faces one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

Bridges was arrested Thursday, June 30th after the incident, which happened on June 28th or 29th.

Gascón said: “Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors. Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

Bridges, a restricted free agent with the Charlotte Hornets, is scheduled to be arraigned July 20th.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.