Michigan presents funding plan for helping families in need, asks for public input

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is asking for the public to comment on a new plan for the temporary assistance for needy families, or TANF.

The new plan will have funding for programs like employment and housing resources. The State’s plan can be viewed on the MDHHS website, and is effective Jan. 1, 2023.

“TANF provides important funding from our federal partners as we work to support families who are struggling to pay for food, clothing and other necessities for their children,” said Lewis Roubal, MDHHS chief deputy director for opportunity. “TANF also helps parents find jobs. We welcome input from our residents about our plans for spending these federal dollars that come to Michigan.”

The state plan describes programs and services paid for with TANF, including:

The Family Independence Program, which provided cash assistance to more than 27,000 low-income people in June.

Child care.

Services to support employment and self-sufficiency, including job search services and assistance with transportation.

Support for children in foster care and adoption assistance.

Hunger relief.

Services for school children at-risk of struggling with academics.

Buying diapers.

To be eligible for TANF, applicants must be low-income and have a child 18 or younger, or be pregnant, or be younger than 18 while also being the head of the household.

Michigan residents who would like to leave a comment can do so by emailing MDHHS-TANF@michigan.gov through Sept. 5, 2022.

