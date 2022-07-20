Advertisement

Manfred Defends Treatment of Minor Leaguers

By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred defended the sport’s treatment of minor leaguers, prompting immediate criticism from the players’ advocacy group. Manfred says “”I kind of reject the premise of the question that minor league players are not paid a living wage.” He says the Oakland Athletics need to quickly reach a binding agreement for a new ballpark and that relocation could be considered if a deal isn’t struck for a facility in the Bay Area.  His preferred location for a new Rays ballpark would be on the Tampa side of the bay rather than in St. Petersburg.

