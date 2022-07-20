Advertisement

Lugnuts Resume Their Season

Lansing Lugnuts' opening day has been postponed to April 9, 2022 due to weather.
Lansing Lugnuts' opening day has been postponed to April 9, 2022 due to weather.(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts resume their season after having four days off for the major league all star break, new in professional baseball this year. The Lugnuts host the Lake County Captains for a three game series at Jackson Field beginning at 7:05 Friday night. The Lugnuts have a 9-12 record in the second half of the Midwest League season with 45 games remaining and they are not likely to make the post season playoffs.

