‘It’s a total disadvantage’ -- Changes to poll locations frustrate some Jackson voters

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission released finalized district maps in December of 2021, which are now taking effect.

The redistricting has changed where a lot of Michigan voters will be casting their ballots for the August primary. In particular, the city of Jackson has made some changes to their ward map.

“It’s a total disadvantage, you know, because some people may say, ‘I’m not going to vote because it’s too much trouble,’” said voter Valencia Tunson.

About 6,000 Jackson voters have a new precinct location this year. The biggest impacts are in wards four and five on the city’s northwest side. Although Valencia Tunson’s poll location didn’t change, she fears the change may keep people from voting.

“Now they want you to go to a different place to vote? No, I don’t think that’s right,” said Tunson. “I hope they get out and vote. Or they either vote absentee, do it through the mail, or drop it off at city hall.”

Voter Wilson Bowers said his location only moved a mile away, but others aren’t so lucky.

“That is not an issue for us because we’re mobile, you know we could get out and stuff,” said Bowers. “I could see where that could potentially be an issues for the older folks that are somewhat incapacitated.”

Last week, the city sent out cards in the mail to let voters know where to go. Absentee ballots are still available and can be dropped off at the City Hall.

If you’re not sure where to vote in the primary contact your city or township clerk.

