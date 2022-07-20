Grand Ledge man works to push 1 million shopping carts

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - David Esch has worked at the Meijer in Grand Ledge for more than a dozen years.

He pushes carts five days a week averaging around 440 carts a day. As of June 16, the has pushed 990,177 carts.

At that pace he should be pushing is cart number 1,000,000 sometime the week of July 25. All of these carts have been pushed at the Grand Ledge Meijer, where he has worked since August 2008.

Shaheen, Meijer, Sparty and the community came out to celebrate as he reaches his goal. The new MSU hockey coach came out to surprise Dave as well.

More information about Shaheen available on ShaheenChevrolet.com.

