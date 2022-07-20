Advertisement

Grand Ledge man works to push 1 million shopping carts

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - David Esch has worked at the Meijer in Grand Ledge for more than a dozen years.

He pushes carts five days a week averaging around 440 carts a day. As of June 16, the has pushed 990,177 carts.

At that pace he should be pushing is cart number 1,000,000 sometime the week of July 25. All of these carts have been pushed at the Grand Ledge Meijer, where he has worked since August 2008.

Shaheen, Meijer, Sparty and the community came out to celebrate as he reaches his goal. The new MSU hockey coach came out to surprise Dave as well.

More information about Shaheen available on ShaheenChevrolet.com.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Neighbors sick of speeders cutting through Lansing neighborhood
Traffic chaos: Lansing homeowners livid with detoured drivers
Court ruling: Michigan minimum wage to increase, paid leave restored
Potter Park Zoo welcomes at-risk newborn bintlets
MSU Surplus Store auctioning unique Spartan items
Reps Levin and Tlaib arrested in Supreme Court protest. Photo courtesy of Center for Popular...
‘We won’t go back!’ -- Michigan Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Andy Levin arrested in protest outside US Supreme Court

Latest News

Wooden Flowers
Local artist creates flower arrangements from wood
Fenner Nature Center
Loving Lansing Like a Local at Fenner Nature Center
BEAUMONT TOWER
MSU rings in summer with six weekly concerts at Beaumont Tower
Dog Gone Fun
Take your pooch for some dog gone fun at this local business