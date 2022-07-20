Gov. Whitmer to sign state budget Wednesday

DETROIT (WILX) - Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will sign the 2023 state budget in Detroit.

She will be joined by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, along with state leaders for the signing. The budget does not raise taxes and includes millions of dollars for school safety, funding for the classroom, public safety, and public health.

The budget signing is set for noon.

