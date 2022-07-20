Experts say gas prices are unpredictable

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The price at the pump continues to fall. Tuesday the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Michigan is four dollars and 58 cents. That’s a 19 cent drop in just one week.

Unfortunately, the experts say the future of gas prices are unclear.

According to Adrienne Woodland of AAA, it’s all going to come down to the price of crude oil and how much of it drivers are going to use.

“It’s possible we could see an increase in demand for gasoline. An increase in demand along with an increase in crude oil prices means we could possibly see prices reverse,” Woodland said. “On the other hand, if demand continues to decrease we could possibly see prices continue to drop at the pump.”

According to Woodland, crude oil dropped below $100 a barrel for the first time in quite a while. Then, after the 4th of July we saw a decrease in demand for gasoline along with an increase in supply.

Even though gas prices have come down about 50 cents within the last month, long distance commuters like Valerie Butler haven’t noticed a difference.

“Right now I’m spending about $400 a month in gas,” said Butler. “So, I live in Grand Rapids and I work in Lansing. So, I drive down four of the five days. That’s the first thing I budget for is gas because it’s so expensive.”

For drivers like Butler, her company offers rideshares to provide some relief. But, it’s not always a great option.

“That’s not feasible sometimes if I come in late or have appointments. So, I have to drive everyday,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.