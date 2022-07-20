Court ruling: Michigan minimum wage to increase, paid leave restored

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s minimum wage will increase and an estimated one million workers will have gain the right to paid sick leave, according to a new ruling in the Court of Claims.

Tuesday, the court ruled on a case involving the use of the legislative practice of ‘Adopt and Amend.’

The practice involves preventing a voter petition (a proposed measure placed on a ballot by voters) from reaching a ballot by adopting the petition into law, then changing it with less votes than would be required had the measure been passed by voters directly.

Court of Claims Judge Douglas Shapiro ruled that use of the practice in 2018 by the Republican-led legislature, which fundamentally changed two voter petitions, was unconstitutional.

The first petition would have raised Michigan’s minimum wage to $12 by 2022. That was ammended to raise it gradually to $12.05 by 2030, delaying the full raise to Michigan workers by eight years.

The second law required employers to provide paid sick leave, but was altered to exclude employers with fewer than 50 employees while limiting the amount of annual mandatory leave at larger employers to 40 hours, instead of 72 hours. The change removed the right to paid sick leave for around one million workers in the state.

GOP legislators approved the measures in the September before the election, then made the changes after the election with simple majority votes and the signature of outgoing Governor Rick Snyder.

The new ruling by the Court of Claims ordered that changes made after the election are voided, and the initiatives as originally adopted by the Legislature are to remain in effect.

Snyder argued the 2030 deadline gave businesses time to better prepare for the minimum wage increase. It was a move members of the Michigan Chamber of Commerce backed.

“The Michigan Chamber is strongly opposed to this proposal,” they wrote at the time. “The proposed increases go too high, too fast and would put Michigan in the position of having one of the highest minimum wage rates in the nation and the Midwest.”

On Tuesday, Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association President and CEO Justin Winslow issued a statement calling for the ruling to be stayed.

“We respectfully disagree with the interpretation of Judge Shapiro and strongly encourage the ruling to be stayed during the inevitable appeals process,” Winslow said. “The inevitable result would be instantaneous menu price increases and significant layoffs during peak travel season.”

The ruling noted that the intentions of the voters was the issue being determined. Judge Shapiro said in his opinion the constitution ‘grants the Legislature three options to address a law proposed through the initiative process—enact the law, reject the law, or propose an alternative. Article 2, § 9 does not permit the Legislature to adopt a proposed law and, in the same legislative session, substantially amend or repeal it.’

Representatives from the AFL-CIO, the largest labor union in the United States, called the ruling a win for working families.

“Today’s announcement is a huge victory for Michigan’s working families and every working person in our great state,” said Ron Bieber, President of the Michigan AFL-CIO. “With this decision, the people’s will expressed in these citizens’ initiatives is now restored and goes into full effect as it should have back in 2018.”

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a statement in favor of the decision by the Court of Claims.

“This order is a victory for the residents of Michigan whose efforts to bring an issue before their elected representatives were wrongly circumvented by the Legislature in 2018. The initiated law process is intended as a tool for the people,” Nessel said. “The actions undertaken by the Legislature in 2018 denied the will of the people and distorted the purpose of Michigan’s citizens initiative process. This is a victory for Michiganders and for democracy.”

