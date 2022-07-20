Advertisement

Clinton County Project Connect offers new resource for school essentials

(Noelle Williams)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Residents of Clinton County have a new resource to help children get the essentials for going back to school.

It’s called Clinton County Project Connect. It includes things like backpacks, school supplies, even socks and underwear. Registration ends on July 31.

Interested residents can sign up through the Clinton County Project Connect Facebook page. People can also sign up directly with Project Connect’s online form.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Neighbors sick of speeders cutting through Lansing neighborhood
Traffic chaos: Lansing homeowners livid with detoured drivers
Court ruling: Michigan minimum wage to increase, paid leave restored
Potter Park Zoo welcomes at-risk newborn bintlets
MSU Surplus Store auctioning unique Spartan items
Reps Levin and Tlaib arrested in Supreme Court protest. Photo courtesy of Center for Popular...
‘We won’t go back!’ -- Michigan Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Andy Levin arrested in protest outside US Supreme Court

Latest News

Precinct changes frustrates some Jackson voters
Precinct changes frustrates some Jackson voters
With 19 confirmed cases, Michigan launches monkeypox tracking website
Learning to Love the Loom
Learning to Love the Loom
A Special Guest Joins David
A Special Guest Joins David