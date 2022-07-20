Clinton County Project Connect offers new resource for school essentials

SAINT JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Residents of Clinton County have a new resource to help children get the essentials for going back to school.

It’s called Clinton County Project Connect. It includes things like backpacks, school supplies, even socks and underwear. Registration ends on July 31.

Interested residents can sign up through the Clinton County Project Connect Facebook page. People can also sign up directly with Project Connect’s online form.

