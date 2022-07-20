Advertisement

Bridges Being Arraigned in Los Angeles

Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.(Source: NBA)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is facing three felony domestic violence charges in Southern California after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children last month. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said his office filed one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. Bridges is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. Bridges was arrested on June 29 by Los Angeles police.

