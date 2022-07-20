Advertisement

With 19 confirmed cases, Michigan launches monkeypox tracking website

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan now has 19 confirmed cases of monkeypox, according to the state health department.

So far, the infections are isolated to six jurisdictions, which are established by both location and population. On Wednesday Detroit had four cases, Kent County had two, Macomb three, Oakland eight, and both Washtenaw and Wayne County with one.

In response, the state has launched a new website to keep Michiganders up-to-date on the spread of the disease.

It will also have updated case numbers and testing information for those who may be sick.

That website is active now.

