‘We won’t go back!’ -- Michigan Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Andy Levin arrested in protest outside US Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - Two Michigan lawmakers were among 35 people arrested while protesting outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Andy Levin, D-Mich., were pulled away from a crowd of protesters after a protest outside of the Supreme Court. The protest followed the Dobbs decision which overturned Roe v. Wade, and removed the guaranteed right of Americans to have an abortion.

Report: Rep. Omar among members of Congress arrested at abortion protest outside Supreme Court

On June 24, the Supreme Court issued a ruling overturned the constitutional right to abortion set in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. The protest outside of the Supreme Court was opposing that ruling.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to protect abortion rights—even if it means getting arrested,” Levin wrote on social media. “I joined my Democratic Women’s Caucus colleagues in a civil disobedience action outside the Supreme Court. We won’t go back!”

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was also one of the people arrested, her staff told Minneapolis station WCCO.

Police said on Twitter that demonstrators were blocking the street and were given three warnings before officers made arrests.

“We made a total of 35 arrests for Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding,” they wrote. “That arrest number includes 17 Members of Congress.”

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.