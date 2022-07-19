Vote on codifying same-sex marriage into law expected Tuesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - Tuesday the US House plans to vote to codify same-sex marriage into law.

The Democratic-controlled chamber is set to vote on the Respect for Marriage Act, which would establish legal protections for marriage between same-sex couples nationwide. The measure is expected to pass in the House, but it’s unclear if it can get through the Senate.

The vote comes as many civil rights activists fear the US Supreme Court could rescind more rights after the recent overturn of Roe v Wade.

The House is also poised to vote later in the week on the Right to Contraception Act, a bill that would protect access to birth control.

