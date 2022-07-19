Advertisement

Vote on codifying same-sex marriage into law expected Tuesday

The measure is expected to pass in the House, but it’s unclear if it can get through the Senate.
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in...
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington where the Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the first case of LGBT rights since the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. As vice president in 2012, Joe Biden endeared himself to many LGBTQ Americans by endorsing same-sex marriage even before his boss, President Barack Obama. Now, as president-elect, Biden is making sweeping promises to LGBTQ activists, proposing to carry out virtually every major proposal on their wish lists. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WILX) - Tuesday the US House plans to vote to codify same-sex marriage into law.

The Democratic-controlled chamber is set to vote on the Respect for Marriage Act, which would establish legal protections for marriage between same-sex couples nationwide. The measure is expected to pass in the House, but it’s unclear if it can get through the Senate.

The vote comes as many civil rights activists fear the US Supreme Court could rescind more rights after the recent overturn of Roe v Wade.

The House is also poised to vote later in the week on the Right to Contraception Act, a bill that would protect access to birth control.

Next: Former White House aides to testify at next Jan. 6 hearing

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police identify suspect in Lansing Catholic vandalism
The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject,...
Meridian Twp. Police seek larceny suspect
Neighbors sick of speeders cutting through Lansing neighborhood
Traffic chaos: Lansing homeowners livid with detoured drivers
Brush fire along US-127 in Lansing Township.
Brush fire sparks along US-127 in Lansing Township
The latest from the News 10 Now Desk
Sunshine returns, GM plant pauses operations, and a bloodhound finds one of the FBI’s most wanted

Latest News

First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 7/19/22
Task force recommends reforms to Michigan’s juvenile justice system
Michigan juvenile justice reforms recommended
Michigan juvenile justice reforms recommended
Michigan’s Monarch Butterfly population is dangerously low -- Here’s how you can help