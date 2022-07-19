Tigers Return to Play Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers resume play after the all star break on Thursday in Oakland with a doubleheader against the A’s. The Tigers have a 37-55 season record and have lost eight of their last nine games. They will be without first baseman Spencer Torkelson who has been sent down to the Toledo Mud Hens. The Tigers host Minnesota and San Diego each for a pair of games when they return home Saturday.

