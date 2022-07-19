Advertisement

Sycamore Creek Church holds service at the Woldumar Nature Center

“Our church has a history of not worshipping in our buildings.”
(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sycamore Creek Church held services Sunday at an unusual place: The Woldumar Nature Center.

The church gathered at Woldumar with three of their church campuses to worship as part of an event taking place across several Sundays in July. The location was chosen due to its convenient location, being in between all three church locations under The Sycamore Creek Church, but also because Sycamore Creek has a tendency toward worshiping in nature.

Lead Pastor Tom Arthur said they practice a little differently compared to other churches.

“Our church has a history of not worshipping in our buildings,” said Arthur. “We get out we do church in a pub, church in a diner, church in a bowling alley. So church in a barn seemed like a next step for us.”

Sunday’s worship session took place in a barn at the nature center.

A fourth campus was recently obtained across from Eastwood Town Center after they reached out about possible adoption by Sycamore. That campus had been struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Church leaders said they believe meeting at the nature center with all three campuses allowed people to meet different members of the community and worship as one.

