Advertisement

Two Okemos residents recognized among dozens of environmental leaders

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Two community members from Okemos, Michigan will be recognized Thursday among dozens of environmental leaders.

Anne and Tom Woiwode from Okemos along with Detroit resident Diane Cheklich will be awarded during the 24th Annual Environmental Awards Celebration, hosted by the Michigan Environmental Council.

Read: Potter Park Zoo welcomes at-risk newborn bintlets

According to officials, the Woiwodes are to receive the Helen and William Milliken Distinguished Service Award for their 90 combined years of environmental leadership.

Anne was the first director of the Michigan Sierra Club in the 1980′s. She halted construction on eight proposed coal plant, forced the state to regulate massive livestock operations, and protected 150 square miles of dunes and forests through the Michigan Wilderness Act.

Tom was the founding director of the Nature Conservancy and also created EarthShare, which helps private and public employees donate to environmental nonprofits.

“While you can touch and feel and see and walk on all these things, I think something more important is that people long after we are out of this business are going to enjoy and benefit from all this,” said Tom. “They literally have changed the way people think about the environment, about their relationship to the environment, to each other, and that’s the legacy.”

Diane Cheklich, who leads Detroit Bird City, a Detroit Audubon and City of Detroit collaboration, will receive the Petoskey Prize for Environmental Leadership.

Festivities will take place at Detroit’s Eastern Market from 6 to 8 p.m. July 21.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police identify suspect in Lansing Catholic vandalism
Neighbors sick of speeders cutting through Lansing neighborhood
Traffic chaos: Lansing homeowners livid with detoured drivers
The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject,...
Meridian Twp. Police seek larceny suspect
Brush fire along US-127 in Lansing Township.
Brush fire sparks along US-127 in Lansing Township
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list

Latest News

Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
Extreme heat in the Midwest, a sinkhole swallows a van, and new additions at Potter Park Zoo
Lansing City Clerk extends early voting, registration hours
Lansing Police Traffic Stop BURGLARY TOOLS
Michigan State Police find ‘burglary tools’ during traffic stop in Clinton County
Potter Park Zoo welcomes at-risk newborn bintlets