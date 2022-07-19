Advertisement

MSU Surplus Store auctioning unique Spartan items

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spartan fans in Mid-Michigan have chance to get their hands on unique memorabilia.

Crews are remodeling the old football practice complex. As a result, fans have a chance to get their hands on some cool stuff from that facility.

James Ives is sales manager at the MSU Surplus Store.

“You don’t have to necessarily be into sports or football but if you’re attached to Michigan State University in any way, shape or form it’s just a great way to get a piece of MSU Spartan history,” Ives said.

Ives said that most of the items being auctioned off are quite large, so it will take a special place to hold these keepsakes. Those who wish to participate in the auction can do so at the MSU Surplus Store website.

