MIOSHA introduces new heat illness prevention program for workers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new heat illness prevention program will help protect workers from heat-related hazards.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) introduced a State Emphasis Program on Tuesday to help reduce exposures to heat-related hazards in the workplace.

Read: Metro Detroit Starbucks set to strike Tuesday

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced in a press release Tuesday.

With rising temperatures throughout the month of July, MIOSHA Director Bart Pickelman emphasized the preventability of heat related illnesses.

“That’s why we’re reminding employers of their responsibility to provide workplaces free of known heat-related safety and health hazards and equipping them with a plan to establish their own heat illness prevention procedures,” said Pickelman.

The State Emphasis Program follows the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s introduction of a national program focused on heat hazards. The MIOSHA is allowed by the federal program to perform comprehensive inspection targeting and outreach which includes compliance assistance to “raise awareness of heat illness and educate companies on the steps they can take to prevent dangerous health situations in work environments where there is a higher risk of heat illness.”

Officials said that employers can use the MIOSHA’s prevention plan as a template to establish procedures that can help prevent heat illness among employees.

A list of ways people can prevent heat-related illnesses is by,

Monitoring the heat index and what to do when the heat index equals or exceeds 90°F

Provisioning water

Accessing cooling areas or shade

Building heat tolerance

Developing an emergency response

Handling a sick employee

Training for employees and supervisors

To learn more information and access to templates for preventing heat illnesses, you can visit their website here.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.