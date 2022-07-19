Michigan State Police find burglary tools during traffic stop in Clinton County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop led to further investigation which revealed a stolen catalytic converter, burglary tools and ammunition.

Michigan State Police (MSP) tweeted on Tuesday the details revolving around a traffic stop that led to the discovery of burglary tools.

A Lansing trooper stopped a vehicle for multiple violations in Watertown Twp. “Further investigation revealed a suspected stolen catalytic converter, burglary tools and ammunition.”

Authorities said that two suspects from Lansing, aged 34 and 37 were lodged at the Clinton County Jail for multiple felonies.

RECEIVING AND CONCEALING/POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS: 7/19, A Lansing Post trooper initiated a traffic stop for multiple violations in Watertown Twp, Clinton County. Further investigation revealed a suspected stolen catalytic converter, burglary tools and ammunition. — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) July 19, 2022

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.