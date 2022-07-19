Advertisement

Michigan State Police find burglary tools during traffic stop in Clinton County

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop led to further investigation which revealed a stolen catalytic converter, burglary tools and ammunition.

Michigan State Police (MSP) tweeted on Tuesday the details revolving around a traffic stop that led to the discovery of burglary tools.

A Lansing trooper stopped a vehicle for multiple violations in Watertown Twp. “Further investigation revealed a suspected stolen catalytic converter, burglary tools and ammunition.”

Authorities said that two suspects from Lansing, aged 34 and 37 were lodged at the Clinton County Jail for multiple felonies.

