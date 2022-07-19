In Michigan heat wave health experts say to keep an eye on the elderly

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s hard enough staying cool when temperatures climb above 80 degrees. For people 65 and up, who have a higher risk of dealing with heat-related health issues when the heat index is in the low 90′s, there’s a much greater chance that what started as discomfort can become heat stroke.

Symptoms like fainting, changes in behavior and rapid pulse are some of the most common signs of heat stress for anyone.

LaRae Tompkins lives in South Brook Villa. She was out on her motor wheelchair getting groceries and, even though she was right across the street from where she lives, she said she was in a hurry to get out of the heat.

“Because me and heat don’t mix,” said Tompkins.

Tompkins said she gets really bad migraines that last anywhere from 3 to 24 hours. She said that came with age because she wasn’t affected by hot weather years ago.

“When I was younger I could do everything out in the sun. I was a tomboy,” said Tompkins.

But now, because of all the issues she deals with from being in the heat too long, Tompkins said she has developed some new feelings about hot, summer air.

“I hate the heat. I’d rather it be in the 70′s,” said Tompkins.

McLaren Hospital said older people prefer lower temps in the summer because their skin is thinner and they have a harder time cooling down. They also say there are some long-term effects if an older person can’t cool down in time.

Wendy Kent is a Nurse Practitioner at McLaren.

“Dehydration,” Kent said. “Along with that is people that get confused can injure themselves. You stress the heart, you can have difficulty breathing.”

McLaren said it’s not always direct sunlight that effects older people – it’s just the heat in most cases. The hospital says it’s probably best to be cautious of the time spent outside when temperatures are 80 and up.

Doctors recommend planning outdoor activities for early in the morning or when the sun starts to set.

Staying Safe in Heat Avoid direct sunlight Plan indoor activities, if possible Stay hydrated Drink lots of cool water, avoid alcohol and caffeine Dress Appropriately Loose, light-colored clothing is best, avoid dark-colored clothing that absorbs heat Air conditioning is your bestie! If you don’t have it, go somewhere that is air-conditioned

More from: Ta’Niyah Jordan

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.