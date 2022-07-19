Metro Detroit Starbucks set to strike Tuesday

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Workers at a Metro Detroit Starbucks will be on strike Tuesday morning.

Staff members at the Clinton Township location tell News 10 they plan to strike starting at 8:30 a.m. In a letter to management, the group discussed several issues including slashed hours, “chronic” understaffing, and threatening to take away benefits.

The workers say they are willing to brave the 90° heat and sun in order to exercise their rights.

They plan on picketing along Hall Road until 9 p.m.

