Metro Detroit Starbucks set to strike Tuesday
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Workers at a Metro Detroit Starbucks will be on strike Tuesday morning.
Staff members at the Clinton Township location tell News 10 they plan to strike starting at 8:30 a.m. In a letter to management, the group discussed several issues including slashed hours, “chronic” understaffing, and threatening to take away benefits.
The workers say they are willing to brave the 90° heat and sun in order to exercise their rights.
They plan on picketing along Hall Road until 9 p.m.
