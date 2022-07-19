Lansing Community College freezes tuition, mandatory fees for upcoming academic year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Community College (LCC) Board of Trustees announced they have voted to freeze tuition and mandatory fees for the 2022-23 academic year.

In-district students will still pay $114 per billing hour. LCC says that will keep the school among the most affordable in the state.

“The Board of Trustees voted unanimously to freeze tuition,” said LCC Board of Trustees Chair Ryan Buck. “Our decision to keep tuition flat reinforces this board’s commitment to ensuring that cost is never a barrier to receiving a quality education at Lansing Community College.”

Fall classes are set to begin on August 18. Registration is now open and more information can be found at lcc.edu.

