Lansing City Clerk extends early voting, registration hours

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the primary election right around the corner, Lansing officials are reminding the public that they must pick a candidate from a single political party or have their ballot thrown out.

The South Washington Election Unit has opened to Lansing City voters for early voting and voter registration for the Aug. 2 Primary Election. The winners of the primary will move forward on the ballot for the general election.

In addition, there are seven proposals are on the ballot for at least part of the City.

The city clerk’s office, which is in charge of running the election, said the most common error that occurs in these partisan primaries is when voters select candidates from both the Democratic and Republic primaries. If voters select candidates to run from both parties in the primary, their vote will not be tallied per Michigan law.

“Voters need to stay in their lane,” said City Clerk Chris Swope. “For the General Election in the fall, you have the option to select candidates of any or no political party.”

To make it easier for voters to vote early via the absentee ballot process, the hours at the Election Unit have been extended, located at 2500 S. Washington in Lansing.

Walk-in early voting is available July 19 through Election Day:

Mon., Tues., Thurs. and Fri. 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Wednesday 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Monday, Aug. 1 Only 8:00 AM – *4:00 PM (*due to state law)

In addition to regular hours, the City Clerk’s Election Unit will be open:

Saturday, July 30 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Sunday, July 31 Noon – 4:00 PM

Voters still have the option to vote at home.

The quickest way Lansing voters can request their absentee ballot for upcoming elections is to visit lansingvotes.com and complete the online application. They will need their State of Michigan Driver’s License or ID and the last four digits of their Social Security Number to complete the application.

Monday was the last day to register to vote online. Starting Tuesday, July 19 through Election Day, voter registration must be completed in person at one’s local City or Township Clerk’s Office with proof of identity and residency.

