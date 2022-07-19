Advertisement

Improvements coming to Jackson intersection with bad reputation

City working to fix dangerous intersection
By Claudia Sella
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - No intersection is immune to accidents, but some are definitely more dangerous than others.

The intersection of West Avenue and Morrell Street in Jackson has earned a bad reputation over the years for being dangerous. Now, the city is doing something about it.

To make it safer, the city is putting up new traffic signals and signage to make the intersection more visible. This includes more street lights and speed checks.

That’s something first responder, Asst. Chief Tim Gonzales with the Jackson Fire Department said he thinks will help.

“Anything that we can do to alleviate the accidents before they happen in turn is going to make first responders jobs a lot easier.” said Gonzales. “Responding to some of these accidents at the intersection it makes us glad to see that things are getting done.”

Neighbor Jennifer Gonzalez welcomed the upgrades but said some neighbors aren’t as thrilled. Some neighbors think it would be more beneficial to have law enforcement watch the area rather than placing more lights there. She says some were upset because of the work that will be done near and on their properties.

However, Gonzalez says its a small price to pay if it saves lives.

“Living on this corner is something that does cause us anxiety and makes us have to be aware that in some cases we might be the first responders to an accident.” said Gonzalez. “They’ve had to be the first responders to accidents in the area where they have seen injuries and they’ve had to assist children and other people who’ve been involved in the accidents.”

The work is scheduled to start this week and should be done in October.

