Granger warns of proper disposal after trash fires

Granger said a garbage truck had to dump its load after it caught fire.
Granger said a garbage truck had to dump its load after it caught fire.
By Cody Butler
Updated: 12 minutes ago
DeWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Trash fires are getting more and more common. One of them happened two weeks ago in Lansing while a Granger truck was picking up trash.

“It’s really frightening. We just want people to think about it, pay a little more attention and it can all be prevented.” Andrea Davis, Granger Communications Manager.

Davis said it happens so often their drivers are trained how to handle when trash catches fire on the road.

“If they are not near our facility, they’ll find a parking lot that’s pretty empty and they’ll dump the load out of the truck,” said Davis.

She said fires even happen at the landfill and recycling center, but they are able to catch them before they get out of hand.

“We have heat-sensitive cameras that will cause an alarm so we can see how hot that pile is getting,” said Davis.

But really, Davis said these fires are preventable by keeping things like batteries, cleaners, and tanks out of the trash can and landfill.

“You have something that doesn’t work anymore, you just want to get rid of it, you don’t really think about it. It goes out of sight out of mind. You don’t think about what happens next down the line,” said Davis.

You can check with your trash provider to see what items aren’t allowed in the trash.

Davis said those lists are created mostly for safety.

There are electronic recycling programs in the area that will take items you shouldn’t put in the trash.

Here are some resources for those programs

Next:

