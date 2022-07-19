Advertisement

Fast Times at World Track Meet

Gator NCAA champion a semifinalist for The Bowerman
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Noah Lyles celebrated his 25th birthday by running the fastest time in 200-meter qualifying at world championships, a 19.98-second romp that he punctuated by playfully wagging his finger at the six other sprinters straggling behind. Lyles was part of a cavalcade of the world’s best sprinters - including 100 champions Fred Kerley and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and 18-year-old Erriyon Knighton - who cruised through the first heats of the 200 without much fuss. Other winners on Day 4 at worlds included Belgium’s Nafissatou Thiam in the heptathlon and Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas In triple jump. It was Rojas’ third world title.

