Extreme heat in the Midwest, a sinkhole swallows a van, and new additions at Potter Park Zoo

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford lets us know if we can expect the sunshine to stick around this week, and if it will bring the summer heat.
We look at some of the top stories of the morning, including extreme heat stretches across the Midwest, a sinkhole so big that it swallows a van, and some new additions announced at Potter Park Zoo. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
- Heat and humidity continue
- More US stations selling gas for less than $4 a gallon
- Jan. 6 panel chairman has COVID; prime-time hearing still on
- Vote on codifying same-sex marriage into law expected Tuesday
- 70 cows loose on Florida highway after trailer fire
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 19th, 2022
- Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 102° 1894
- Lansing Record Low: 42° 1910
- Jackson Record High: 100º 1930
- Jackson Record Low: 43º 1910
