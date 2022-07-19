Advertisement

Extreme heat in the Midwest, a sinkhole swallows a van, and new additions at Potter Park Zoo

Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford lets us know if we can expect the sunshine to stick around this week, and if it will bring the summer heat.

We look at some of the top stories of the morning, including extreme heat stretches across the Midwest, a sinkhole so big that it swallows a van, and some new additions announced at Potter Park Zoo. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 19th, 2022

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 102° 1894
  • Lansing Record Low: 42° 1910
  • Jackson Record High: 100º 1930
  • Jackson Record Low: 43º 1910

