Cooling centers open to protect Mid-Michigan from dangerous temperatures

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With record setting temperatures in spots around the globe, those who can’t afford or otherwise don’t have access to air conditioning could be in danger from the heat.

Related: UK breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles

One third of the US was under a heat advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday, but residents in Mid-Michigan have options for cooling off that not every community has.

In Lansing and Jackson, several libraries, community centers and shelters act as community cooling centers.

A list of Lansing cooling centers is available on the city’s website, while a list of cooling centers in Jackson is available here.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.