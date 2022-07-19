Cooling centers open to protect Mid-Michigan from dangerous temperatures
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With record setting temperatures in spots around the globe, those who can’t afford or otherwise don’t have access to air conditioning could be in danger from the heat.
One third of the US was under a heat advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday, but residents in Mid-Michigan have options for cooling off that not every community has.
In Lansing and Jackson, several libraries, community centers and shelters act as community cooling centers.
A list of Lansing cooling centers is available on the city’s website, while a list of cooling centers in Jackson is available here.
