Big Soccer Win For U. S. National Team

Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco (10) is challenged by Seattle Sounders midfielder...
Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco (10) is challenged by Seattle Sounders midfielder Kelyn Rowe, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) - Alex Morgan converted on a penalty in the 78th minute and the U.S. national team won the CONCACAF W Championship 1-0 over Canada on Monday night to secure one of the region’s spots in the 2024 Olympics. As FIFA President Gianni Infantino watched from a private box, the United States finally broke a stalemate when Rose Lavelle was fouled in the box and Morgan fooled Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan on the penalty. It was Morgan’s 118th overall career goal. Jamaica defeated Costa Rica 1-0 in overtime earlier Monday to claim third place in the tournament.

