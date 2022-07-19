Big Soccer Win For U. S. National Team

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) - Alex Morgan converted on a penalty in the 78th minute and the U.S. national team won the CONCACAF W Championship 1-0 over Canada on Monday night to secure one of the region’s spots in the 2024 Olympics. As FIFA President Gianni Infantino watched from a private box, the United States finally broke a stalemate when Rose Lavelle was fouled in the box and Morgan fooled Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan on the penalty. It was Morgan’s 118th overall career goal. Jamaica defeated Costa Rica 1-0 in overtime earlier Monday to claim third place in the tournament.

