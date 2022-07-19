Advertisement

54-A District Court receives funding for eviction diversion program

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 54-A District Court received a grant to improve housing stability across Lansing. The National Center for State Courts’ (NCSC) Eviction Diversion Initiative gave the 54-A District Court a grant to strengthen ‘eviction diversion’ efforts.

District Court Chief Judge Stacia Buchanan said, “The court intends to utilize the Eviction Facilitator hired through the grant funds to connect tenants with services. The ability to speak to a person instead of leaving a message, especially if that person is knowledgeable on how to navigate the services, will increase access and reduce evictions.”

Grant funding will be used by each court to hire staff with for resolving legal issues. If the programs are successful, they could provide landlords with resources to resolve their housing problems without litigation.

Officials said a $10 million donation from the Wells Fargo Foundation made funding possible. The Eviction Diversion Initiative includes courts located in Alaska, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, New York, Tennessee, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

Visit the National Center for State Courts website for more information.

