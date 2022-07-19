Advertisement

5 shot, hurt amid altercation at Walmart in Washington state

Police investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and got into an altercation with another group of men. (KING via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state say a Walmart customer, an employee and three young men were shot and wounded in the store in the city of Mount Vernon.

The Seattle Times reports that officers received reports of shots fired inside the building shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and got into an altercation with another group of men inside the store.

Police identified the victims as a 72-year-old customer, a 24-year-old employee and three 19-year-old men involved in the altercation.

Police said Monday no arrests had been made, and they didn’t know the conditions of the injured people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Police identify suspect in Lansing Catholic vandalism
The Meridian Township Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying this subject,...
Meridian Twp. Police seek larceny suspect
Neighbors sick of speeders cutting through Lansing neighborhood
Traffic chaos: Lansing homeowners livid with detoured drivers
Brush fire along US-127 in Lansing Township.
Brush fire sparks along US-127 in Lansing Township
The latest from the News 10 Now Desk
Sunshine returns, GM plant pauses operations, and a bloodhound finds one of the FBI’s most wanted

Latest News

Police investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and...
5 people hospitalized after Walmart shooting in Washington state
Scientists are blaming the weather extremes on climate change.
Wild weather patterns sweep across the globe
Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, is standing trial for...
Critical week for Jan. 6 probe into Bannon as trial starts
Police say Eli, the good Samaritan, was at the food court in the mall with his girlfriend when...
Good Samaritan hailed a hero for stopping mass shooting at Indiana mall