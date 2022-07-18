Two Tigers in All Star Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers will be represented by Miguel Cabrera and relief pitcher Gregory Soto on the American League roster for Tuesday night’s all star game in Los Angeles. Cabrera is hitting .287 in 79 of the Tigers’92 games. The Tigers’ team resumes regular season play with a doubleheader Thursday at Oakland against the A’s, then returns home for two week end games against the Minnesota Twins. The Tigers, losers in eight of their last nine games, have a 37-55 season record.

