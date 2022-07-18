Task force recommends reforms to Michigan’s juvenile justice system

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Keeping kids out of the justice system could soon become a reality in Michigan. A task force looking to reform the juvenile justice system decided what had to be done to make that happen.

Monday, the Michigan Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform approved 25 recommendations it wants lawmakers to consider to help improve safety in communities across the state.

Some of those recommendations include:

Expanding diversion opportunities for youth who are not a public safety risk.

Creating a statewide juvenile public defense system and best practice standards.

Increasing funding for effective community-based programs, including alternatives to incarceration, and tying funding to evidence-based practices.

Adopting data-driven tools to guide diversion, court, and detention decisions.

Strengthening standards and quality assurance for local probation practices and statewide residential programs.

Expanding data collection to measure system performance, outcomes, and equity.

Establishing a statewide advisory board of youth and families impacted by the system to help guide ongoing system improvements.

“These reforms, a lot of them, are prioritizing, creating more opportunities for diversion, sometimes precourt diversion to connect people with services that are available at the county level,” said Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, (D) Michigan.

“What we’re really looking to do is take status offenses and misdemeanors and divert those kids so they are not interacting with the justice system,” said Elizabeth Clement, Michigan Supreme Court Justice.

It will now be up to the legislature to put these recommendations into law.

State Representative Sarah Lightner of Jackson County said she’ll sponsor many of these proposals.

By Friday, the task force will release its reporting, including details on its recommendations.

More from: Cody Butler

