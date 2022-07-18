Advertisement

Sunshine returns, GM plant pauses operations, and a bloodhound finds one of the FBI’s most wanted

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole lets us know if we can expect the sunshine to stick around this week, and if it will bring the summer heat.

Then Seth Wells returns to the Now Desk to look at the top stories of the morning and what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 18th, 2022

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 100° 1894
  • Lansing Record Low: 42° 1971
  • Jackson Record High: 97º 1921
  • Jackson Record Low: 47º 1971

