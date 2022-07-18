Sunshine returns, GM plant pauses operations, and a bloodhound finds one of the FBI’s most wanted
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole lets us know if we can expect the sunshine to stick around this week, and if it will bring the summer heat.
- Sunshine returns Monday
- Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
- Uvalde report: 376 officers but ‘egregiously poor’ decisions
- Dog credited with capture of Mexican cartel leader
- Mid-Michigan community members say new 3-digit suicide hotline is helpful
ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 18th, 2022
- Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
- Lansing Record High: 100° 1894
- Lansing Record Low: 42° 1971
- Jackson Record High: 97º 1921
- Jackson Record Low: 47º 1971
