Starting Pitchers Named For All Star Game

The grounds crews prepares the field prior to the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13,...
The grounds crews prepares the field prior to the MLB All-Star baseball game, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will start for the National League on Tuesday night in the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium since 1980, and Tampa Bay’s Shane McClanahan will be on the mound for the American League. Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will lead off for the AL as the designated hitter. There had been speculation Ohtani would be the starting pitcher, too. He said he won’t pitch in the All-Star Game and instead will start the Angels’ first game after the break, on Friday in Atlanta. The 34-year-old Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, is 7-2 with a 2.14 ERA. McClanahan, a first-time All-Star, is 10-3 with a major league-leading 1.71 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings.

