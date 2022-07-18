Advertisement

Rocket Mortgage Classic Grants Three Player Exemptions

Cam Davis of Australia holds the winner's trophy after the final round of the Rocket Mortgage...
Cam Davis of Australia holds the winner's trophy after the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Davis won on the fifth playoff hole. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The PGA tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic begins a week from Thursday at the Detroit Golf Club. Three player exemptions were announced Monday to Michael Thorbjornsen, Chris Gotterup and Cole Hammer. This will be the fourth annual tournament with a field of 156 players.

