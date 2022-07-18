Rocket Mortgage Classic Grants Three Player Exemptions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The PGA tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic begins a week from Thursday at the Detroit Golf Club. Three player exemptions were announced Monday to Michael Thorbjornsen, Chris Gotterup and Cole Hammer. This will be the fourth annual tournament with a field of 156 players.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.