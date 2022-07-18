Rocket Mortgage Classic Grants Three Player Exemptions
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The PGA tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic begins a week from Thursday at the Detroit Golf Club. Three player exemptions were announced Monday to Michael Thorbjornsen, Chris Gotterup and Cole Hammer. This will be the fourth annual tournament with a field of 156 players.
