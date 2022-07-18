Advertisement

Red Wings hire Jay Varady as assistant coach

FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Steve Yzerman answers a question during an NHL...
FILE - In this April 19, 2019, file photo, Steve Yzerman answers a question during an NHL hockey news conference where he was introduced as the new executive vice president and general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, in Detroit. The Detroit Red Wings desperately hope to win the NHL draft lottery, giving them the first shot to perhaps select Canadian winger Alexis Lafreniere. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DETROIT (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings will have a new face behind the bench alongside first-year head coach Derek Lalonde.

Jay Varady was announced as an assistant coach by Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman on Monday. His coaching resume is lengthy and spreads across multiple levels of hockey both in North America and overseas.

Varady most recently served as head coach of the Tucson Roadrunners, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes.

Varady leaves the desert with a 93-84-11-6 record including leading the Roadrunners to its first-ever Pacific Division title in the 2019-20 season. He was also the head coach of the Pacific Division for the 2020 AHL All-Star Game.

He took a short break from the AHL when he served as an assistant coach for the Arizona Coyotes during the 2020-21 season, which resulted in a 24-26-8 record.

Prior to coaching in Arizona, Varady was head coach of the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League in 2017-18 and of the United States Hockey League’s Sioux City Musketeers from 2013-17, accumulating a 136-88-10-6 record.

On the ice, Varady played at Union College from 1997-2000 where he accumulated 88 points and 100 penalty minutes in 73 games. He also served as team captain during his junior year.

