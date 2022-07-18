Pediatric Unit at Sparrow offering medication lockboxes as overdose epidemic continues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It used to be you just kept your prescription in the medicine cabinet, but these days many parents need something stronger to help keep kids from overdosing.

“Straight out of a bathroom cabinet, from another student, or one of my friend’s parents,” said Corey Warren, President and CEO of WAI-IAM Inc and Rise Recovery Community.

That’s where Warren says he got access to pills, straight out of a bathroom. He said medication lockboxes might have stopped him from getting hooked on prescription drugs.

“Myself included, my whole addiction world kind of started in high school and it started out with pills. Vicodin, Norco’s, things like that,” Warren said. “So that’s where my whole path started.”

And the trend hasn’t slowed down. In fact, it’s getting worse. Sparrow Hospital says it’s not just teens with intentional overdoses – they’re seeing toddlers come in with accidental overdoses too.

Dr. Aditi Sharangpani is Medical Director of Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Sparrow Hospital.

“These lockboxes are part of a way to keep patients safe,” Dr. Sharangpani said. “After we treat them for the acute overdose obviously we don’t want them to be coming back and this is hopefully going to help prevent that from happening.”

Sparrow says teens are experimenting with more drugs that haven’t been prescribed to them. They’re getting access to pills that even adults have to take with precaution.

“Everything goes in there. Prescription, over the counter, people visiting – their stuff goes in there too,” said Dr. Sharangpani.

Data found by researchers at Sparrow Hospital shows that from 2019 to 2021, there was a 30% increase in the number of patients admitted for an overdose – accidental or intentional. They were all under the age of 18.

The Michigan Opioid Partnership says there are about 5 opioid overdose deaths every day across the state. The overall number is up 299% since the year 2011.

