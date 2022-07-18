In My View: Yzerman refused to stand pat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Steve Yzerman has seen enough of the Red Wings since he has returned as general manager.

He changed coaching staffs since the end of last season and has signed at least a half dozen free agents with more likely to come. Yzerman knows if the Wings are to end a six year playoff drought they need more firepower and if nothing else fans at Little Caesars Arena this fall will see a number of new faces. Whether it turns the teams fortunes around or not remains to be seen but Yzerman for sure this off season refused to stand pat.

