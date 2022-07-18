MSU tips off on an aircraft carrier and new chicken nuggets are on the way

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to preview some dry, but humid conditions on the way. Plus when we can expect some drought relief.

We’ll take a look at some of the top stories of the day, including Michigan State facing off against Gonzaga on an aircraft carrier this fall, wildfires continue to tear across Europe, and a restaurant is introducing new chicken nuggets to its menu. Plus we’ll take a look ahead at what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

Sunshine returns Monday

Pump prices continue to fall. How long will it last?

Sunshine returns, GM plant pauses operations, and a bloodhound finds one of the FBI's most wanted

American Red Cross seeks blood donations to prevent summer shortage

GE reveals identity of 3 companies after historic split

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 18th, 2022

Average High: 83º Average Low 61º

Lansing Record High: 100° 1894

Lansing Record Low: 42° 1971

Jackson Record High: 97º 1921

Jackson Record Low: 47º 1971

