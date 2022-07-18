Advertisement

MSU tips off on an aircraft carrier and new chicken nuggets are on the way

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford joins the Now Desk to preview some dry, but humid conditions on the way. Plus when we can expect some drought relief.

We’ll take a look at some of the top stories of the day, including Michigan State facing off against Gonzaga on an aircraft carrier this fall, wildfires continue to tear across Europe, and a restaurant is introducing new chicken nuggets to its menu. Plus we’ll take a look ahead at what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for July 18th, 2022

  • Average High: 83º Average Low 61º
  • Lansing Record High: 100° 1894
  • Lansing Record Low: 42° 1971
  • Jackson Record High: 97º 1921
  • Jackson Record Low: 47º 1971

