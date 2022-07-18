Monday is the last day Michigan voters can register absentee for August primary

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The last day to register to vote absentee for the August 2 primary is Monday, July 18.

Voters can register to vote online through the Secretary of State’s website if they have a valid Michigan driver’s license or state ID to register online. Voters can also choose to mail in their registration, in which case they can download the registration forms in English or Spanish on the same website.

Once filled out, the form must be mailed to the voter’s city or township clerk, which can also be found on the Secretary of State’s website. Registration forms must be postmarked by July 18 to be accepted in the Aug. 2 primary.

However, if Michiganders miss the deadline to register absentee, the state said they can still register vote through same day registration on Election Day or by hand delivering their registration form.

The recommended date for voters to mail in their absentee ballot is Tuesday, July 19. This is so it can arrive on time, as the voter’s signature must be on the return envelope and checked against the signature on file. If a Michigander received assistance voting the ballot, then the signature of the person who helped them must also be on the return envelope.

Questions or problems about registering to vote can be emailed to the Michigan Bureau of Elections at elections@michigan.gov. They can also have questions answered by calling 866-OUR-VOTE.

Once the application is processed by the county or town clerk, voters will receive an ID card that will list their polling place location and voting districts. This card is for their reference but is not required to vote.

Voters can also check their registration status through the Secretary of State’s section of Michigan.gov.

Voters can also deposit ballots in a secure drop box or return them to their clerk’s office. Elections officials must receive absentee ballots before 8 p.m. on Election Day, August 2.

