Michigan’s Monarch Butterfly population is dangerously low -- Here’s how you can help

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Known for their bright orange and black wings Monarch Butterflies are one of Michigan’s most beloved bugs. But their population has taken a big hit in recent decades and experts worry they’ll disappear if we don’t act.

That’s a big deal, especially for Michigan. Monarchs embark on one of the largest migrations of any animal on earth just to get to Michigan. They spend their time here breeding before making the 2500 miles flight back to South Central Mexico. The entire trip takes four generations of Monarchs.

Mike Parker, with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources studies Monarchs. As a kid, he knew it was summertime when the Monarchs started to show up.

“I’m a suburban kid but I grew up chasing butterflies and I loved collecting monarch caterpillars.” said Parker.

However, things have changed since then. Over the past two decades the Monarch Butterfly population has declined more than 80 percent.. some experts thing it could be even higher than that. Parker says the decline is caused by a lot of things, but the biggest impact is habitat loss.

“The loss of milkweed here the loss of nectar resources which is wild flowers that’s what’s having the most significant impact here.” said Parker.

If we lose more of their habitat we could one day live in a world without the Monarch. Aside from bees, they are the most productive pollinators in the state. Without them, Michigan agriculture would be in serious trouble.

However, there are things everybody can do to help... and it’s as simple as planting some flowers.

Jennifer Horvatin, education coordinator for Potter Park Zoo, says in the five years since they’ve grown their pollinator garden, it’s been a big success.

“This has been growing for four years and we basically don’t do a whole lot to it it basically takes care of itself.” said Horvatin. The garden filled with flowers native to Michigan, is aimed at helping bugs like the Monarch.

“Bumble bees, honey bees, lots of other kinds of bees as well, butterflies including monarchs.” said Horvatin. “It’s a great way for people to protect habitat that doesn’t take up a lot of space- by planting an even a small pollinator garden.”

Experts say if everyone plants milkweed and Native Michigan flowers we won’t have to think about a world without monarchs.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is reviewing a proposal to list the Monarch Butterfly as an endangered species. The state expects a decision on that in 2024.

